The party that lets attendees dance to their own beat is happening in Manhattan and Queens this weekend.

Two silent discos are being held between two boroughs this weekend, one at Astor Place on June 15 and another on riverfront at Hunters Point on June 16.

Silent discos, also know as "quiet parties," are concerts where two or three DJs play at the same time, piping their music into provided headphones worn by attended.

The listener can choose which channel they want to listen to -- a dream for those groups of friends who can't decide on a music style.

While these events have been around for quite some time, large festivals such as Banaroo and Cochella made them highly visible after adding them to their roster.