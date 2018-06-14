Dance to Your Own Beat at Silent Disco Parties in Queens, Manhattan This Weekend - NBC New York
Dance to Your Own Beat at Silent Disco Parties in Queens, Manhattan This Weekend

By Ashley Serianni

Published 2 hours ago

    Pexels

    The party that lets attendees dance to their own beat is happening in Manhattan and Queens this weekend. 

    Two silent discos are being held between two boroughs this weekend, one at Astor Place on June 15 and another on riverfront at Hunters Point on June 16.

    Silent discos, also know as "quiet parties," are concerts where two or three DJs play at the same time, piping their music into provided headphones worn by attended. 

    The listener can choose which channel they want to listen to -- a dream for those groups of friends who can't decide on a music style.

    Getty Images

    While these events have been around for quite some time, large festivals such as Banaroo and Cochella made them highly visible after adding them to their roster.

