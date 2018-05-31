NYC Health Department Launches 'Heart Age' Calculator

The New York City Health Department has launched an online tool called the NYC Heart Age Calculator to help New Yorkers determine their risk for heart disease and stroke.

The average New Yorker has a heart age nearly six years older than their actual age, the health department says, citing a survey of adults in the city.

The tool helps people understand their risk of heart disease or stroke, and provides resources for managing factors that increase the risks -- such as high blood pressure, overweight and obesity, diabetes, and smoking.

It is designed for people ages 30 to 74 who do not have a history of cardiovascular disease.

