NYC Mayor Guarantees Health Care for All in Surprise Announcement - NBC New York
Published 6 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • New York City will begin guaranteeing comprehensive health care to every single resident regardless of ability to pay or immigration status

    • The mayor made the surprise announcement Tuesday morning on MSNBC

    • Politico reported the mayor said the cost was estimated to be about $100 million

    New York City will begin guaranteeing comprehensive health care to every single resident regardless of someone's ability to pay or immigration status, Mayor de Blasio announced on MSNBC Tuesday, his spokesman tweeted. 

    Spokesman Eric Phillips tweeted there are currently 600,000 uninsured in the city. Politico reported the mayor said the cost would be $100 million. 

    De Blasio is expected to officially announce the program later Tuesday.

