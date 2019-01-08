What to Know New York City will begin guaranteeing comprehensive health care to every single resident regardless of ability to pay or immigration status

The mayor made the surprise announcement Tuesday morning on MSNBC

Politico reported the mayor said the cost was estimated to be about $100 million

New York City will begin guaranteeing comprehensive health care to every single resident regardless of someone's ability to pay or immigration status, Mayor de Blasio announced on MSNBC Tuesday, his spokesman tweeted.

Spokesman Eric Phillips tweeted there are currently 600,000 uninsured in the city. Politico reported the mayor said the cost would be $100 million.

De Blasio is expected to officially announce the program later Tuesday.