What to Know New York City was ranked among the top three fun cities in America, according to a WalletHub study released Monday

The study compared 182 cities based on three dimensions: entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties, and costs.

NYC ranked first in most restaurants per capita, most park playgrounds per capita, and most accessible bars.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone that New York City was ranked among the top three fun cities in America, according to a WalletHub study released Monday -- but it still trails two other popular destinations.

Orlando, Florida, home of Mickey Mouse and rollercoasters, came in second, and Las Vegas, Nevada, home of slot machines and luxury hotels, was ranked top fun city in the U.S.

The study compared over 180 cities based on three dimensions: entertainment and recreation, nightlife and parties, and costs. The study took into account things like the number of ice cream shops per capita, ideal weather, and even the time of last call. The results gave NYC an overall score of 55.2 -- six points behind Orlando, and only one point ahead of Atlanta, GA.

The Big Apple ranked first, however, in the entertainment and recreation category, and second in nightlife and parties. It’s also notable that NYC ranked first in most restaurants per capita (which explains all the drool-worthy Instagram accounts based here), most park playgrounds per capita, and most accessible bars.

The city didn’t lead in every category, however. The City of Dreams ranked dead last in the costs section, with highest movie costs and highest average beer price supporting the claim.

