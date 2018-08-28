There were four robberies and beatings, three suspects and one common thread among the victims. Tracie Strahan reports. (Published 45 minutes ago)

What to Know A group of suspects are targeting food deliverymen and beating and robbing them, police say

The trio have struck four times, three times in the Bronx and once in Manhattan, since Aug. 7, getting away with cash and cellphones

The victims all suffered minor injuries, but are expected to be OK; witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips

Police are trying to hunt down a group of teens who they say are making food delivery orders and robbing and beating the person dropping the meals off.

The trio have struck four times, three times in the Bronx and once in Manhattan, within 10 days, getting away with a few hundred dollars and a several cellphones.

The crime spree began back on Aug. 7 in the Bronx when the group made an order from a Jerome Park business, according to the NYPD. When the 39-year-old deliveryman was dropping the order off, police say it was then when the trio pounced, throwing the victim to the ground and threatening him with a knife.

Police say these three men robbed four different food deliverymen in the Bronx and in Manhattan.

The group stole $200 and the food before running away. The deliveryman suffered cuts and bruises to his head and face, but is expected to be OK, officials said.

The trio struck again two more times in the Bronx the following Saturday and Sunday, fleeing with more cash and cellphones from deliverymen, police said.

About a week later, on Aug. 17, the group struck in Washington Heights, Manhattan. All four deliverymen suffered minor injuries, but are expected to be OK.

The NYPD released surveillance video (above) of the robbery in Washington Heights showing the suspects, believed to be about 18 years old, robbing the deliveryman while covering their faces with their shirts.

Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.

