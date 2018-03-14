NYC Food Fest to Feature Dishes From All 30 MLB Ballparks

What came first, the chicken or the avocado? Lauren Scala checks out two new restaurants that feature one key ingredient.

What to Know The MLB FoodFest is on April 21 and 22

It will feature foods from all 30 MLB ballparks

The Yankess' adobo bao and the Mets' pastrami sandwich are on the menu

An upcoming Major League Baseball food festival in Manhattan will feature popular dishes from all 30 ballparks, the league announced this week.

The MLB FoodFest will bring foodies and sports fans together in Midtown on April 21 and 22.

The foods include everything from the Red Sox’s New England Lobster Rolls to the Texas Rangers’ chicken and donuts and the Seattle Mariners’ toasted grasshoppers.

There’s also Cleveland’s “flamethrower” a (pulled-pork sandwich) and the Angels’ “cheeto-lote” (roasted corn on the cob rolled in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos).

The Yankees’ adobo bao (pork on a bun) and the Mets’ deli pastrami sandwich will be among the New York foods available.

Tickets are $25 for food and $40 for food and beer. The tickets include a tasting of all 30 ballpark dishes, MLB says.

The festival is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will be held at 415 Fifth Ave., just south of West 38th Street.