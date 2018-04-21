NYC Food Fest Features Dishes From All 30 MLB Ballparks - NBC New York
NYC Food Fest Features Dishes From All 30 MLB Ballparks

Published 39 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • The MLB FoodFest is on April 21 and 22

    • It will feature foods from all 30 MLB ballparks

    • The Yankess' adobo bao and the Mets' pastrami sandwich are on the menu

    Baseball stadium food has come a long way from peanuts and cracker jacks. 

    A Major League Baseball food festival in Manhattan this weekend features popular dishes from all 30 ballparks, the league.

    The MLB FoodFest includes everything from the Red Sox’s New England lobster rolls to the Texas Rangers’ chicken and donuts and the Seattle Mariners’ toasted grasshoppers.

    There’s also Cleveland’s “flamethrower” a (pulled-pork sandwich) and the Angels’ “cheeto-lote” (roasted corn on the cob rolled in Flamin’ Hot Cheetos).

    The Yankees’ adobo bao (pork on a bun) and the Mets’ deli pastrami sandwich will be among the New York foods available.

    Tickets are $25 for food and $40 for food and beer. The tickets include a tasting of all 30 ballpark dishes, MLB says. 

    The festival is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will be held at 415 Fifth Ave., just south of West 38th Street.

