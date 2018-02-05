Doctors at at least one NYC hospital said they are seeing a dramatic influx of flu patients amid this season's outbreak of the virus. Michael George reports. (Published Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018)

What to Know A New York City child died Monday from the flu, according to the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene

Last week a 4-year-old New Jersey girl was that state's first flu-related death of the season

A 10-year-old Connecticut boy died in New York last month after being diagnosed with the flu

A New York City child died from the flu Monday in what health officials said was the first confirmed pediatric fatality linked to the virus this season in the five boroughs.

But the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene did not comment on the age or gender of the child.

"The tragic death of a child due to the flu is a reminder of the devastating effects this illness can have on people of all ages," a spokesman for the health department said in a statement. "The influenza season is far from over, and it is not too late to get the flu shot."

It's unclear if the child is an 8-year-old Queens girl who the New York Post and other media outlets reported to have died Monday after being prescribed the flu-fighting drug Tamiflu.

A city medical examiner confirmed the girl's death to News 4 but attributed her death to "natural causes."

This year's flu is especially strong and has caused widespread impact. One New Jersey school district canceled classes Monday because so many staff members were sick.

Last week a 4-year-old New Jersey girl was that state's first flu-related death of the season. A 10-year-old Connecticut boy died in New York also last month after being diagnosed with the flu.

Flu hospitalizations are at an eight-year high, federal officials said Friday, and at least 53 children nationwide have died.

By comparison, city health department officials said there were 106 flu-associated pediatric deaths nationwide during the 2016-17 season, including six children who died in New York City.

The department added that between zero and eight city children have died from from the virus each year since 2004.