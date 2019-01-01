New York Welcomes the First Babies of 2019 - NBC New York
New York Welcomes the First Babies of 2019

One baby was born a mere 7 seconds after midnight, a spokesperson for Long Island Jewish Medical Center said

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    NYC Health + Hospitals
    Maria Contreras and Gabino Noriega with their new baby Génesis Elisa Noriega.

    What to Know

    Hospitals across the tri-state area welcomed the first babies of the year not long after the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve.

    One baby was born a mere 7 seconds after midnight at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, a spokesperson for the hospital said. The baby’s parents live in Queens.

    A baby boy named Dion Karpuzi, meanwhile, was born to mom Mia Balanca at Staten Island University Hospital just 30 seconds after midnight, a hospital spokesperson said.

    Mom Mia Balanca and baby boy Dion Karpuzi at Staten Island University Hospital.
    Photo credit: Staten Island University Hospital

    At Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in Queens, a yet-to-be-named baby girl was born at 12:55 a.m., the hospital said. 

    Photo credit: Jamaica Hospital

    A minute later, a baby girl named Génesis Elisa Noriega was born to Maria Contreras and Gabino Noriega, of Harlem, at NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem in Manhattan, the hospital said.

    Génesis is the couple’s third child, according to the hospital.

    Another baby girl was born to Ketan and Hetal Patel, of Stony Brook, at Stony Brook University Hospital at 1:26 a.m., the hospital said.

    Ketan and Hetal Patel welcomed a new baby girl at Stony Brook University Hospital at 1:26 a.m. She weighs 6 pounds, 14 ounces.
    Photo credit: Stony Brook University Hospital

    The baby is the couple's first child, the hospital said. 

