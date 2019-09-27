What to Know A 41-year-old Brooklyn driver allegedly chased and killed a bicyclist who tried to break into his car on Labor Day, authorities say

The driver was charged with murder and reckless endangerment for the Sept. 3 incident

A woman was also sliced with a screwdriver, allegedly by the bicyclist

A Brooklyn driver has been charged with murder and reckless endangerment for allegedly running over and killing a bicyclist earlier this month in Brooklyn.

Korey Johnson, the driver, came upon the bicyclist trying to break into his SUV on Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Brooklyn around 6 a.m. on Sept. 3. Johnson confronted the cyclist and it turned physical, with the bicyclist slicing a woman with a screwdriver. He then rode off, and Johnson got back in his SUV and gave chase.

He was driving the wrong way and collided with the 47-year-old bicyclist, authorities said. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

If found guilty, Johnson could get 25 years to life in prison.

The district attorney's office identified the bicyclist as 47-year-old Donald Roberts.

Attorney information for Johnson was not immediately known.