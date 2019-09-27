What to Know
A 41-year-old Brooklyn driver allegedly chased and killed a bicyclist who tried to break into his car on Labor Day, authorities say
The driver was charged with murder and reckless endangerment for the Sept. 3 incident
A woman was also sliced with a screwdriver, allegedly by the bicyclist
A Brooklyn driver has been charged with murder and reckless endangerment for allegedly running over and killing a bicyclist earlier this month in Brooklyn.
The Brooklyn District Attorney's office brought charges against 41-yearold Korey Johnson on Friday for chasing down a bicyclist on Labor Day.
Johnson came upon the bicyclist trying to break into his SUV on Marcus Garvey Boulevard in Brooklyn around 6 a.m. on Sept. 3.
The district attorney says Johnson confronted the cyclist and it turned physical, with the bicyclist slicing a woman with a screwdriver. He then rode off and Johnson got back in his SUV and gave chase.
Johnson was driving the wrong way and collided with the 47-year-old bicyclist, authorities said. The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
If found guilty, Johnson could get a sentence of up to 25 years to life in prison.
The district attorney's office identified the bicyclist as 47-year-old Donald Roberts.
Attorney information for Johnson was not immediately known.