Published 55 minutes ago | Updated 23 minutes ago

    NYC Education Employee Accused of Beating Special-Needs Student With Stick

    A Department of Education employee has been arrested, accused of beating a special-needs student with a stick, police said. 

    Aries Baluyot, 44, is a paraprofessional at PS K271, a school in Brooklyn that specializes in vocational training for students with special needs, according to the DOE. Police said he allegedly beat a 20-year-old special-needs student with a stick several times. 

    The DOE said Baluyot has been suspended without pay, adding, "This alleged behavior is deeply disturbing and has no place in our schools." 

    PS K271 in Gravesend has over 500 students. 

