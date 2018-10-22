What to Know Cops are investigating two domestic homicides in separate boroughs within a 30-hour span

A woman allegedly killed her husband and a brother allegedly killed his own brother in separate incidents in two boroughs within 30 hours, police said Monday.

The killings -- one on Staten Island, another in the Bronx -- were not related.

In the first, early Thursday, police say 43-year-old Fidel Velazquez was found bleeding outside his Staten Island home; he had wounds to the torso and forearm. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Police arrested his 39-year-old wife, Rachel Velazquez, on charges of attempted murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. It's not clear if the charges against her would be upgraded given her husband's death. Police say the two had a history of domestic violence.

In the second case, about 30 hours later, cops say 19-year-old Matthew Parko was found dead inside his Bronx home on Franklin Avenue. He too had been stabbed in the torso. Parko was pronounced dead at a hospital.

His 28-year-old brother, Michael, was arrested that night on charges of murder and criminal possession. Police say they had some sort of argument, but the nature of that fight wasn't immediately clear.

It also wasn't immediately clear if Rachel Velazquez or Michael Parko had attorneys who could comment on their respective behalfs.