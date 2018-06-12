 Fans Create a Memorial for Anthony Bourdain Outside of His Former Restaurant - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Fans Create a Memorial for Anthony Bourdain Outside of His Former Restaurant

By Ashley Serianni

12 PHOTOS

2 hours ago

Late chef Anthony Bourdain is being remembered by his fans and the New York City Community. They have started a memorial outside both locations of his former restaurant, Les Halles.

See images of the tributes below.
More Photo Galleries
Best Moments From the Washington Caps Stanley Cup Victory Parade
Trump's Historic Summit With Kim Jong Un
Connect With Us
AdChoices

Advertise with us