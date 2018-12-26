Don't worry about this tree, quite yet. The Rockefeller Center remains lit until Jan. 7.

What to Know Got a "real" Christmas tree you want the city to pick up? NYC curbside collection is daily from Wednesday, Jan. 2 thru Saturday, Jan. 12

The daily pickups are weather permitting; also, they've got to be "naked" trees, so no tinsel or ornaments or other decorations

If you have a fake tree, you can put it out for collection on your regularly scheduled recycling day or try a donation or sale

Looking to get rid of your 2018 Christmas tree? Curbside is coming in 2019.

The New York City Department of Sanitation said it will be collecting old trees curbside from Wednesday, Jan 2. through Saturday, Jan. 12, weather permitting.

They've got to be "naked," though, meaning no stands or tinsel or lights or ornaments or any other type of decoration. Trees should also be non-bagged.

All trees will be chipped, mixed with leaves and recycled into compost for use in the city's parks, institutions and community garens.

All that pertains only to real trees, though. If you've got a fake, the city says you should sell or donate it. You can also leave it out for pickup on your regularly scheduled recycling today.

More than 200,000 trees were collected for "tree-cycling" after the Christmas 2017 season. For more information, click here.