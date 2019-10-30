The NYC Streets Plan calls for 250 more miles of protected bike lanes, plus changing traffic lights to favor city buses approaching. NBC New York's Andrew Siff reports.

A red light in New York City could soon turn green just as a bus approaches, and cyclists could have triple the protected bike lanes they have today as the City Council is set to vote Wednesday on a bill that will "revolutionize" the Big Apple streets.

City Council Speaker Corey Johnson says he drew up the Streets Master Plan after hearing from dozens of grieving relatives of those who were killed or injured on New York City streets.

"We need to do everything we can to encourage sustainable modes of transportation, especially with the realities of climate change growing more dire every day. This plan will make New York City a much more livable and enjoyable place to call home," the 2021 mayoral hopeful said on Tuesday.

The $1.7 billion plan includes adding 250 miles of protected bike lanes over five years, adding 150 miles of protected bus lanes, and making buses a priority at 1,000 intersections.

Johnson proposes redesigning signalized intersections, adding more pedestrian signals and adding more pedestrian plazas where no cars are allowed. And that's just the first phase of the plan due in December 2021.

Supporters of the legislation say the changes will make the streets safer for all New Yorkers.

Harold and Debbie Kahn's son Seth was killed in 2009 after being hit by a bus driver on West 53rd Street. They joined Johnson on Tuesday to voice their support for the bill.

"Ten surreal agonizing years – we will never get to know what he would have accomplished with his life had he been given a chance to live," Harold Kahn said.

In 2019, at least 25 cyclists have died on city streets and advocates say the protected bike lanes are much needed.

On the other hand, drivers worry that the crackdown on vehicles have gone too far. They fear that more bike lanes and pedestrian plazas will add to the traffic jam.

"As a driver you cant get anywhere with all these bike lanes – it’s such a disruption. It’s a problem," Qumar Smalley, a truck driver, tells News 4.

The changes already made to city streets include banning cars from the busway on 14th Street. The rule has been in effect since the beginning of the month and has been getting very positive reviews from commuters.