What to Know A car service driver was arrested after he allegedly refused to let a female passenger out of his vehicle, police said

State troopers pulled the man over near the Red Hook entrance to the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel on Monday night

The driver refused to get out of his van when the troopers asked him to, rolled his windows up and locked the doors, according to police

A Brooklyn car service driver was arrested after he allegedly refused to let a female passenger out of his vehicle and kept her from unlocking the doors, police said.

State troopers were patrolling the area around the Brooklyn-Battery Tunnel entrance in Red Hook around 9 p.m. on Monday when they pulled over a 2007 Chrysler Town & Country that had a Pennsylvania license plate that was registered to a different vehicle, New York State Police said.

The driver, Calvin Alexander, 30, of Brooklyn, stopped the van, but rolled up his windows, locked the doors and moved into the front passenger seat, police said.

Alexander let his female passenger out, but refused to get out of the vehicle himself, according to police.

The troopers ended up smashing the driver’s side window to gain access to the van, police said.

The female passenger told the troopers she’d felt unsafe inside the van and had asked Alexander to let her out several times, but said he ignored her and “overrode the lock system to prevent her escape,” according to police.

Police didn't immediately provide the passenger's age.

Police said Alexander was driving for the Red Hook Car Service in Brooklyn, but didn’t have proper documentation. He had a small amount of marijuana on him during the traffic stop, according to police.

Alexander was arrested and faces charges including second-degree unlawful imprisonment, resisting arrest, unlawful possession of marijuana and obstructing governmental administration.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Tuesday.