A 25-year-old cab driver has been accused of biting another driver before ramming his vehicle during a caught-on-camera road rage confrontation in the middle of a midtown Manhattan street on Thursday, according to law enforcement officials.

Jenna Mallett of Brooklyn was charged with criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and two counts of assault after authorities said the driver of a white Nissan SUV cut her off on Thursday afternoon on West 35th Street near Seventh Avenue.

Officials said Mallett got out of her car and went to yell at the Nissan’s driver. She then hit him in the face and bit him in the neck, according to authorities.

That’s when a 22-year-old woman in the passenger’s seat got out and all three began fighting.

Footage captured at the scene that was later posted to the NYCityAlerts Twitter account shows all three tangled up in the roadway as bystanders try to pull them apart.

In a second clip posted to the account, the trio are separated, and everyone gets back into their cars. Mallett gets back inside her yellow cab and both drivers appear to start to move on.

But several bystanders can be heard yelling “chill!” as Mallett passes the white Nissan on the left and rams the other vehicle. The Nissan driver then attempts to stop the driver from traveling any further.

The yellow cab then hits the Nissan again and backs up and hits a parked car as the other driver hangs out of her driver’s side window.

There were two children in the Nissan at the time of the fight, but they were uninjured.

Attorney information for Mallett wasn’t immediately available.