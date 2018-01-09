What to Know Carl's Jr will open its first New York City locations on Coney Island and near Penn Station this month

The chain has 1,300 restaurants worldwide but hardly any east of Oklahoma

A rendering of the new Manhattan store dwarfs a McDonald's next door

One of the best-known and most popular fast food chains on the west coast is planning to make its New York City debut this month.

Carl's Jr. said Tuesday it will open January 31 at the corner of 33rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Manhattan, across the street from Penn Station. It also opened a Coney Island location on Tuesday after months of construction.

The brand currently has more than 1,300 restaurants, though less than 10 of them are east of Oklahoma.

Its menu features oversized items like the "Six Dollar Thickburger" and unusual sides like waffle fries and fried zucchini.

The chain is also known for its provocative commercials, which have in past featured scantily clad supermodels and celebrities enjoying oversized, dripping burgers. (It dropped that campaign in 2017.)

A rendering of the new store provided by the company shows a towering sign more than double the size of the logo on the McDonald's next door.