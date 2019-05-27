Six people were shot in a pair of unrelated bouts of gunfire at parks in Brooklyn on Monday night, according to authorities. (Published 20 minutes ago)

The NYPD says the first shots rang out at some sort of party at Stanley Avenue and Hemlock Street in East New York just before 7 p.m.

Police say someone opened fire on the group. Three men -- ages 42, 44 and 46 -- were all hit and are in unknown condition at Brookdale Hospital.

The second shooting was reported at St. Andrews Park on Atlantic Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 8:45 p.m. A 16-year-old boy and two 19-year-old men were hit in that incident and are expected to survive their injuries.

Authorities say they're looking for two gunmen in the Bedford-Stuyvesant shooting; no description of the shooters in the East New York incident was immediately available.