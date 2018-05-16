A man grabbed a boy walking home from school in Brooklyn and asked him if he wanted ice cream before trying to lure away a second child two days later. (Published 48 minutes ago)

A man grabbed a boy walking home from school in Brooklyn and asked him if he wanted ice cream before trying to lure away a second child two days later, police say.

Cops claim the unidentified man first tried to abduct a 10-year-old boy in Borough Park on May 7, but the boy fought back. Two days later, he returned, this time in Sunset Park, trying to lure another boy away with him.

The NYPD says when the first boy refused to go with to get ice cream, he grabbed the boy by his backpack and refused to let go. When the child tried to chomp down on his arm the man let go and ran off.

Photo credit: NYPD

Two days later, the man grabbed another 10-year-old boy by his arm and wouldn’t let the child go, authorities said. The child also put up a fight to get the man to let go. Police say when the boy tried to kick him, he ran off.

Neither child was injured, officials said.

The man was last seen wearing brown sandals and a black hat. Witnesses are urged to call Crime Stoppers with tips.

Huge Hail, Giant Lightning Bolts as Severe Storms Bear Down