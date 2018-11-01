Police are hunting for a gunman after they say a bullet whizzed into a sleeping 11-year-old’s boy’s bedroom in the Bronx.

Surveillance footage from the scene at East 148th Street and St. Ann’s Avenue in Mott Haven shows a gunman arguing with another man on Oct. 23. The words turn to blows, and the man fires one shot.

The bullet didn’t hit anyone, but it shattered the boy’s window, scaring the boy and his parents.

“He couldn’t even speak,” said his mother, who asked not to be identified. “His face went white.”

Anyone with information on the shooter should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-577-TIPS.