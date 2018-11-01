NYPD: Bullet Fired During NYC Brawl Flies Into 11-Year-Old Boy's Room - NBC New York
NYPD: Bullet Fired During NYC Brawl Flies Into 11-Year-Old Boy's Room

By Michael George

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    Police are hunting for a gunman after they say a bullet whizzed into a sleeping 11-year-old’s boy’s bedroom in the Bronx.

    Surveillance footage from the scene at East 148th Street and St. Ann’s Avenue in Mott Haven shows a gunman arguing with another man on Oct. 23. The words turn to blows, and the man fires one shot.

    The bullet didn’t hit anyone, but it shattered the boy’s window, scaring the boy and his parents.

    “He couldn’t even speak,” said his mother, who asked not to be identified. “His face went white.”

    Anyone with information on the shooter should call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-577-TIPS.

