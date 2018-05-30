Family of 7-Year-Old NYC Boy Killed by MTA Bus Plans to Sue for Millions - NBC New York
Family of 7-Year-Old NYC Boy Killed by MTA Bus Plans to Sue for Millions

Shevon Bethea Jr. was riding a scooter in the Bronx Saturday afternoon when an MTA bus struck the boy, police said

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • A seven-year-old boy died after being hit by an MTA bus Saturday afternoon, the NYPD said

    • Brooklyn resident Shevon Bethea was riding a scooter in the Bronx when the bus hit him

    • The 38-year-old bus driver remained at the scene, and an investigation is ongoing; now the family plans to sue for millions in damages

    The family of a seven-year-old boy who died after he was hit by an MTA bus in the Bronx over the weekend is preparing to sue for millions of dollars, their lawyer says. 

    Shevon Bethea Jr. was riding a scooter near East 184th Street and Webster Avenue in in Fordham Heights Saturday afternoon when an MTA bus traveling south on Webster Avenue struck the boy, police said. Shevon died at an area hospital after being found on the ground with “severe body trauma,” according to police.

    The lawyer representing the family, Sanford Rubenstein, said they plan to file a notice of claim Wednesday "for the wrongful death of Shavone Bethea, Jr., for $10 million in damages." In addition, according to Rubenstein, a notice of claim for emotional distress will be filed for "10-year-old Dishawn Flanders, who witnessed the death of his brother." That claim will be for $5.5 million in damages. 

    Rubenstein claims Dishawn was also in the danger zone at the time his brother died. 

    Witnesses, however, said the boy was rolling down a steep section of East 184th Street on his scooter when he lost control at the bottom and hit the bus. 

    The 38-year-old bus driver remained at the scene, police said. No passengers riding the bus were injured. The Daily News reports a spokesman for the MTA declined to comment, citing pending litigation. 

