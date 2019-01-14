What to Know Broadway Week kicks off on Jan. 21, offering a 2-for-1 ticket deal.

Broadway Week kicks off on Jan. 21, offering a 2-for-1 ticket deal to some of New York’s most popular shows.

Thrifty theater-goers can see classic shows like Kinky Boots, Chicago and Wicked through the promotion.

Tickets for Broadway Week went on sale Jan. 9.

The event is produced by New York City’s tourism Bureau and has been running since 2011.

NYC Restaurant Week is happening simultaneously with Broadway Week and Must See Week this year — offering participants super deals.