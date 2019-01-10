What to Know NYC’s most popular deal events — including Broadway Week and Restaurant Week — are joining forces this winter to create NYC Winter Outing

From Jan. 21 to Feb. 10, NYC's Broadway Week, Restaurant Week and Must-See Week will run simultaneously to offer full nights out discounts

NYC Winter Outing bundles offer deals to attractions, restaurants and Broadway shows

New York City’s most popular deal events — including Broadway Week and Restaurant Week — are joining forces this winter to create NYC Winter Outing.

From Jan. 21 to Feb. 10, NYC Broadway Week, NYC Restaurant Week and NYC Must-See Week will run simultaneously to offer full nights outs at a discount.

NYC Winter Outing bundles offer deals to attractions, restaurants and Broadway shows.

Some of the restaurants participating are ‘21’ Club, ABC Cocina, The Writing Room and Zuma, among numerous others.

The musicals Aladdin, the new The Cher Show, Waitress and Wicked are among the 24 Broadway shows participating.

Additionally, the 9/11 Tribute Museum, Bronx Zoo, Madame Tussauds New York, The Rink at Rockefeller Center and Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum are some of the attractions that signed up to provide deals during NYC Must-See Week.

For more information or to book events, click here.