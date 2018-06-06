New York Has the Most 'Bridezillas' in the Country: Ranking

Those marrying someone from New York could be in for a rude awakening when it comes to their bride.

The hit WE tv show “Bridezillas” conducted research about brides and weddings around the country and the results ended in New York being the top “Bridezilla” city in the country.

The results also found New York has the most opinionated brides in the country with more than 50 percent of them reported giving specific instructions on the types of jewelry and shoes their bridesmaids can wear. A third even specified the type of tan they wanted for their bridesmaids.

Photo credit: WE tv 'Bridezillas'

Empire State brides also feel the most pressured to plan a royal-worthy affair, according to the study.

San Francisco came in at No. 2 and Detroit finished in third place. Phoenix came in 15th place.

The ranking included brides who have been married in the past 10 years as well as brides-to-be. The ranking took in those who had tension with anyone during the planning process and feeling angry during the planning process.

