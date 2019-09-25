NYC Annual Village Halloween Parade Theme Announced: Report - NBC New York
NYC Annual Village Halloween Parade Theme Announced: Report

The parade kicks off at 7 p.m.

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • New York City's annual Village Halloween Parade will be themed "Wild Things!" according to TimeOut

    • The parade route runs along 6th Avenue in Manhattan between Spring Street and 16th Street

    • The parade kicks off at 7 p.m.

    Watch out for "Wild Things!" this Halloween.

    New York City's annual Village Halloween Parade will be themed "Wild Things!" according to TimeOut.

    Interested participants are welcomed in the October 31 parade, but attendees must be in costume. The parade route runs along 6th Avenue in Manhattan between Spring Street and 16th Street, according to the Village Halloween Parade's website

    The event's organizers encourage onlookers to show up early at either the beginning or end of the parade, the website details, which says Sixth Avenue between Bleeker Street and 14th Street are often the most congested areas.

    The parade kicks off at 7 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m.

