NYC's 2018 Pride Parade and Festival Street Closures

The 2018 LGBT Heritage of Pride March and Festival is on Sunday, June 24. Here are the street closures you can expect from 11 a.m - 6 p.m.:

Formation:

• 19th Street between 6th Avenue and 9th Avenue

• 18th Street between 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue

• 17th Street between 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue

• 16th Street between 6th Avenue and 9th Avenue

• 15th Street between 7th Avenue and 9th Avenue





Route:

• 7th Avenue between 19th Street and Christopher Street

• Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and West 4th Street

• Greenwich Avenue between Christopher Street and 6th Avenue

• 8th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

• 5th Avenue between 8th Street and 33rd Street





Dispersal:

• 29th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

• 30th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

• 31st Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

• 32nd Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

• 33rd Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue





Festival:

• University Place between East 13th Street and Waverly Place

• East 8th Street between University Place and Greene Street





For additional information, click here.