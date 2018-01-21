The Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island were closed this weekend amid a federal government shutdown, but Gov. Cuomo said the sites would reopen Monday, despite the continuing shutdown. Ida Siegal reports.

New York state will step in to reopen the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island on Monday, despite the federal government shutdown, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The federal monument closed abruptly on Saturday when federal lawmakers failed to reach a budget agreement. The National Park Service announced that both New York sites would be closed "due to a lapse in appropriations."

Speaking in front of Lady Liberty, Cuomo said Sunday that the state would spend $65,000 a day to pay federal employees to keep the landmarks open.

"That is one of the best economic investments we've made in a long time," Cuomo said.

"It's a major income generator for New York State," Cuomo said. "Symbolically, you can shut down the government but you can't shut down the Statue of Liberty."

