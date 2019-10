What to Know Authorities say a 29-year-old western New York woman has been arrested for setting a fire that destroyed the home of her former boyfriend

Authorities say a 29-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested for setting a fire that destroyed the home of her former boyfriend.

Natasha Benishek was arrested Friday on a charge of second-degree arson in connection with the Oct. 15 fire in the hamlet of Lyncourt.

No humans died in the fire, but the residents' cats were killed and the house was destroyed.

The Onondaga County sheriff's office says Benishek was the former girlfriend of someone who lived at the house.

Benishek was awaiting arraignment Friday night. It's not clear if she has an attorney who can speak for her.