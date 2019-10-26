NY Woman Arrested After Allegedly Setting Fire to Ex-Boyfriend’s House, Killing His Cats - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

NY Woman Arrested After Allegedly Setting Fire to Ex-Boyfriend’s House, Killing His Cats

No humans died in the fire, but the residents' cats were killed and the house was destroyed

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    NY Woman Arrested After Allegedly Setting Fire to Ex-Boyfriend’s House, Killing His Cats

    What to Know

    • Authorities say a 29-year-old western New York woman has been arrested for setting a fire that destroyed the home of her former boyfriend

    • Natasha Benishek was arrested Friday on a charge of second-degree arson in connection with the Oct. 15 fire in the hamlet of Lyncourt

    • No humans died in the fire, but the residents' cats were killed and the house was destroyed

    Authorities say a 29-year-old Syracuse woman has been arrested for setting a fire that destroyed the home of her former boyfriend.

    Natasha Benishek was arrested Friday on a charge of second-degree arson in connection with the Oct. 15 fire in the hamlet of Lyncourt.

    No humans died in the fire, but the residents' cats were killed and the house was destroyed.

    The Onondaga County sheriff's office says Benishek was the former girlfriend of someone who lived at the house.

    Benishek was awaiting arraignment Friday night. It's not clear if she has an attorney who can speak for her.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us