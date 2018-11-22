Jose Peralta, the Queens state senator who made history in 2010 as the first Dominican-American in that body, died suddenly early Thursday, his office said.

Peralta, 47, lost his primary for re-election in September and was due to leave the senate shortly.

"We have no further details to release at this time and ask that the family's privacy be respected. Thank you to all who have reached out with words of kindness and support," his director of communications said in a statement.

First elected to the senate in a special election in 2010 after eight years in the state assembly, Peralta was re-elected four more times.

But as a member of the breakaway Independent Democratic Conference, which sided with Republicans in the state senate, he faced a primary challenge this year and lost the nomination to Jessica Ramos, who cruised to victory in the general election two weeks ago.

Peralta is survived by a wife and two sons. He was remembered fondly by senate colleagues in tweets early Thursday.

"Shocked and saddened to learn of the death of @SenatorPeralta. Keeping his family and loved ones in my prayers and my heart goes out to them," Bronx Sen. Jamaal Bailey wrote.