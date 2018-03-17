What to Know Live coverage of the parade begins March 17 at 11 a.m. online and on air

Thousands of people are expected to flock to Fifth Avenue on Sunday to celebrate all things Irish at the 257th St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

The parade is expected to feature bagpipes, marching bands, dancers, marchers and a crowd that turns the city into a sea of green. NYPD's Chief of Detectives Robert K. Boyce is scheduled to officially start the parade by blowing his police whistle.

NBC 4 New York will offer exclusive, live coverage of New York City’s 257th St. Patrick’s Day Parade starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 17 and continuing through 2:30 p.m. The parade will also be streamed live on NBCNewYork.com.

Broadcast coverage will be co-anchored by "Today in New York" traffic reporter and "New York Live" contributor Lauren Scala, who will be joined by Ireland Calls Radio Show personalities Tommy Smyth and Treasa Goodwin-Smyth.

Field reporting will be led by News 4 New York’s Gus Rosendale, who will offer reports from the parade kickoff on 44th Street and St. Patrick’s Cathedral and throughout the parade route up Fifth Avenue to 79th Street.

Loretta Brennan Glucksman, co-founder of Glucksman Ireland House at New York University and Chair Emeritus of the American Ireland Fund, has been named Grand Marshal of the 2018 New York City St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

A native of Allentown, Pennsylvania, Brennan Glucksman earned her undergraduate degree from Chestnut Hill College before embarking on a successful career in television, education and philanthropy.

The parade dates back to 1762, 14 years before the signing of the Declaration of Independence, according to the parade's website.