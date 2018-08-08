The congressman, a Republican who hails from western New York, surrendered to the FBI. (Published 46 minutes ago)

The FBI has arrested New York Rep. Chris Collins on securities fraud-related charges, law enforcement officials said.

The congressman, a Republican who hails from western New York, surrendered to the FBI at 26 Federal Plaza Wednesday morning, officials said.

He’s expected to appear in Manhattan federal court later today.

Collins was one of the first members of Congress to endorse President Donald Trump during his presidential campaign.

Last fall, the Office of Congressional Ethics released a report that said the congressman may have violated House rules when he bought discounted stock that wasn’t available to the public and was offered to him based on his status as a politician.

The report also found that Collins, a board member of Australia-based Innate Immunotherapeutics, may have shared nonpublic information about the company, another possible violation.

Innate had been in the process of developing a drug to treat Multiple Sclerosis in 2017, according to the indictment. When the product failed drug trials in June 2017, however, the public results sent Innate stock prices plummeting by 92 percent.

Collins — one of Innate's largest stockholders — had access to information about the company and its research that wasn't available to the public, the indictment alleges.

When Collins found out about the trial results, he allegedly told his son Cameron Collins, also an Innate stockholder, who told his then-girlfriend’s father Stephen Zarsky, as well as several other stockholders.

Cameron Collins, Zarsky, and the stockholders Collins told subsequently sold their Innate stock before prices plunged, narrowly avoiding hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses, the indictment says.

Chris Collins faces charges including conspiracy to commit securities fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and wire fraud, though the indictment doesn't claim that he sold his own Innate stock. Cameron Collins and Zarsky are both charged in the indictment as well.

In a statement, the congressman's attorneys Jonathan Barr and Jonathan New, of BakerHostetler, said they would "answer the charges filed against [Collins] in court and... mount a vigorous defense to clear his good name."

"It is notable that even the government does not allege that Congressman Collins traded a single share of Innate Therapeutics stock," they said, noting that Collins would speak about the indictment later in the day on Wednesday. "We are confident he will be completely vindicated and exonerated."