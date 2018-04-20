Abandoned Alligator Found in Fish Tank at NYC Park: Police

You may have heard the rumor about alligators in the New York City sewers, but how about the ones on the beach in Queens?

Federal parks police responded to a call about an abandoned alligator in Fort Tilden on Friday. The call came in after a park visitor came across the 4-foot alligator in a fish tank.

By the time the officers had arrived, the alligator had gotten out of the fish tank and was trying to escape. The officers were able to catch the alligator and put it back in the tank.

The officers used police tape to make a makeshift lid for the tank to keep the alligator inside.

The alligator is being transported to a NYC Animal Control Center in Brooklyn until it can be returned to its natural habitat.

No charges have been filed in the case, and it's not clear how the gator got there.