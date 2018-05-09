What to Know A police officer is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident in which he assaulted a motorist on New Year’s Day, authorities say

Michael Baror, 23, was arraigned on an 11-count indictment charging him with assault, leaving the scene of an incident and other charges

Baror is due back in court Aug. 8; He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of the top count

A police officer is facing multiple charges stemming from an incident in which he assaulted a motorist on New Year’s Day, authorities say.

Michael Baror, 23, was arraigned Wednesday on an 11-count indictment charging him with assault, leaving the scene of an incident without reporting, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless driving, menacing, among other charges.

According to Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, on Jan. 1 at around 10:30 p.m. Baror, was driving his personal vehicle, a Jeep Cherokee, which was illegally equipped with lights and sirens. Baror allegedly flashed his high beams at a car in front of him and rear-ended it. He then allegedly got out of the car and pulled out his pistol and pistol-whipped the other driver, a 29-year-old man.

He repeatedly struck the victim in the face with handcuffs before getting back in his vehicle and driving away, officials say.





The victim followed Baror, while the victim’s girlfriend, who was also in the vehicle, called 911 and remained on the phone during the car chase where both vehicles were allegedly speeding and running red lights.

According to officials, the victim eventually crashed into Baror’s vehicle. Police were at the scene within minutes, but Baror had fled.

Baror, an officer with Transit District 32, did not report the incident to police or his job. Baror was arrested the next day and a search of his vehicle allegedly revealed that he removed the lights and sirens.

The victim was treated at a hospital and sustained stitches to his mouth.





“There is no place for road rage in Brooklyn and it is especially alarming coming from a trained police officer,” Gonzalez said in a statement.

Authorities say Baror was seen on surveillance video with a thick beard and hair on his head during part of the incident, however by the time police arrived to arrest him, he had shaved his head and beard.

Baror’s bail was set at $15,000. Baror is due back in court Aug. 8. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted of the top count.

It is not immediately known if Baror retained an attorney to comment on the charges.



