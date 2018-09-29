Arrest Made in Deadly Hit-Run in New Jersey: Police

What to Know A 54-year-old man was killed by in a hit-and-run in New Jersey, authorities say

Edward Rao was found on West Ridgewood Avenue near Library Place in Ridgewood Monday evening

He was pronounced dead at an area hospital; officials are asking for the public's help in finding the person behind the wheel who fled

A suspect has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a man found lying on a New Jersey road, prosecutors said Saturday.

Edward Rao, 54, was found on West Ridgewood Avenue near Library Place in Ridgewood just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Bergen County prosecutor's office.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The Bergen County Prosecutors Office confirmed that a person had been arrested and planned to release more details later Saturday.