Arrest Made in Deadly Hit-Run in New Jersey: Police

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A 54-year-old man was killed by in a hit-and-run in New Jersey, authorities say

    • Edward Rao was found on West Ridgewood Avenue near Library Place in Ridgewood Monday evening

    • He was pronounced dead at an area hospital; officials are asking for the public's help in finding the person behind the wheel who fled

    A suspect has been arrested in the hit-and-run death of a man found lying on a New Jersey road, prosecutors said Saturday. 

    Edward Rao, 54, was found on West Ridgewood Avenue near Library Place in Ridgewood just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, according to Bergen County prosecutor's office. 

    He was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. 

    The Bergen County Prosecutors Office confirmed that a person had been arrested and planned to release more details later Saturday. 

