A truck driver accused of striking a 13-year-old boy on a bicycle in Brooklyn, killing him, has been arrested, police said Saturday.

Philip Monfoletto, 28, of Deer Park, faces a charge of aggravated unlicensed operator, the NYPD said.

The boy, Kevin Flores, was riding his bike on Lewis Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Friday when the driver of a 2000 Mack oil truck hit him as it was making a right turn onto Jefferson Avenue, police said.

Flores was taken to Interfaith Hospital with severe head trauma, and was pronounced dead.

Monfoletto stayed on the scene.