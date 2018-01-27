Truck Driver Arrested After Death of 13-Year-Old Boy on Bicycle: NYPD - NBC New York
Truck Driver Arrested After Death of 13-Year-Old Boy on Bicycle: NYPD

Published 4 hours ago | Updated 3 hours ago

    A truck driver accused of striking a 13-year-old boy on a bicycle in Brooklyn, killing him, has been arrested, police said Saturday. 

    Philip Monfoletto, 28, of Deer Park, faces a charge of aggravated unlicensed operator, the NYPD said.

    The boy, Kevin Flores, was riding his bike on Lewis Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant on Friday when the driver of a 2000 Mack oil truck hit him as it was making a right turn onto Jefferson Avenue, police said. 

    Flores was taken to Interfaith Hospital with severe head trauma, and was pronounced dead. 

    Monfoletto stayed on the scene.

