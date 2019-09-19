NY, NJ Among Most Diverse States in US, Study Reveals

What to Know WalletHub took a look at the most and least diverse states in the country

Based on the data gathered, WalletHub determined that New Jersey and New York are among the most diverse states in the country

WalletHub determined West Virginia as the least diverse state. So, which state is the most diverse in the country?

The United States is known as a melting pot.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the country’s diversity will continue to grow in the decades to come. The bureau predicts that by 2044, the U.S. will no longer have a single ethnic majority, which is currently non-Hispanic whites.

However, diversity not only deals with race, but cultures, religion, tradition and a number of other characteristics. With this in mind, WalletHub took a look at the most and least diverse states in the country. In order to compile its analysis, WalletHub compared the 50 states across six categories – socioeconomic diversity, cultural diversity, economic diversity, household diversity, religious diversity and political diversity.

Based on the data gathered, WalletHub determined that New Jersey and New York are among the most diverse states in the country.

New Jersey, which ranked No. 4 overall, placed high thanks to its ranks in the individual diversity categories: No. 5 in socioeconomic diversity, No. 7 in cultural diversity, No. 40 in economic diversity, No. 26 in household diversity, No. 19 in religious diversity and No. 4 in political diversity.

The Garden State also made an appearance in specific key metrics, including coming fifth in educational-attainment diversity and fourth in linguistic diversity.

However, the state placed among the states with the least occupational diversity.

The Garden State’s neighbor, New York, came in as the fifth most diverse state overall – placing in eighth place in both the socioeconomic diversity and cultural diversity categories, No. 37 in economic diversity, No. 6 in both household diversity and political diversity, as well as No. 21 in religious diversity.

Just like New Jersey, the Empire State also scored high (No.3) in educational-attainment diversity, came in fifth in linguistic diversity and fourth in household-type diversity, which looked at marital status and varying generations.

Meanwhile, Connecticut placed in 14th place overall when it comes to diversity, according to the study.

WalletHub determined West Virginia as the least diverse state. So, which state is the most diverse in the country? According to WalltHub, that honor goes to California.

To see the methodology used and the complete list, click here.