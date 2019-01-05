NY Middle School Teacher Raped Former Student: Police - NBC New York
NY Middle School Teacher Raped Former Student: Police

Thomas Barton had an "inappropriate sexual relationship" with the student, who is 16, police said

    What to Know

    • A Long Island middle school teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping a former student, police said

    • Thomas Barton had an “inappropriate sexual relationship” with the former student, who is 16, according to police

    • He has been charged with third-degree rape, third-degree criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child

    A Long Island middle school teacher has been arrested for allegedly raping a former student, police said.

    Thomas Barton, 54, of Medford was arrested on Friday for having an “inappropriate sexual relationship” with a former student, who is 16, Suffolk County police said.

    Barton is a teacher at North Middle School in Brentwood, according to police. He has been charged with third-degree rape, third-degree criminal sex act and endangering the welfare of a child, Suffolk County police said.

    Police didn't immediately provide additional information about Barton's arrest.

    Brentwood schools superintendent Richard Loeschner said Barton had "been administratively reassigned from his job responsibilities and is prohibited from entering school grounds," Newsday reported.

    Barton's attorney information wasn’t immediately available.

