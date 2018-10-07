NY Man Hit By Audi Driver on Drugs Last Month Dies: Police - NBC New York
NY Man Hit By Audi Driver on Drugs Last Month Dies: Police

The 26-year-old man was walking on the shoulder of the road when the driver struck him, police said

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • A 26-year-old man who was hit by a man driving an Audi while on drugs last month has died, police said

    • The 42-year-old driver hit Kevin Hartnett, who was walking on the shoulder of the road, on Sept. 29

    • Hartnett was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries, police said Sunday

    A 26-year-old who was hit by a man driving an Audi while on drugs last month has died, police said.

    Jesse Santucci, 42, was driving the Audi north on Rosevale Avenue, near Smithtown Boulevard, in Nesconset on Long Island around 8 p.m. on Sept. 29 when he hit 26-year-old Kevin Hartnett, of Ronkonkoma, who was walking north on the shoulder of the road, Suffolk County police said.

    Police on Sunday said Hartnett, who was critically injured in the crash, succumbed to his injuries.

    Santucci was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, according to police.

    Police didn’t say what drugs Santucci was impaired by when he hit Hartnett.

