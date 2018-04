A man was hit over the head with a glass bottle while walking a block away from Grand Central Terminal on Monday evening, according to law enforcement sources.

The man was allegedly assaulted around 9:30 p.m on Monday night in front of East 44th Street and Lexington Avenue.

The victim was taken to the Cornell Medical Center where he has been listed under serious but stable condition.

There are no current suspects, and police are still investigating, according to the sources.