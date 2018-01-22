A Long Island man was arrested for driving over 120 mph while allegedly high on drugs Monday morning, authorities say.

Nassau County Police say they noticed a man, later identified as 27-year-old Muhammad Javed of Medford, driving a Honda Accord at high speeds on the Long Island Expressway around 2:20 a.m.

Suffolk County Highway Patrol officers then clocked his speed at 124 mph and followed his vehicle for about 25 miles until they were able to stop him as he exited the expressway at exit 64, Route 112 in Medford.

Javed was issued a speeding summons and charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs, reckless driving and unlawful possession of marijuana.

Attorney information for Javed wasn't immediately available.