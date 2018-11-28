What to Know A man who allegedly raped a woman at knifepoint after attacking her has been arrested, police said

Nickolos Samaroo, 21, of Queens, faces charges including rape, assault and sex abuse in connection with the alleged incident

Samaroo allegedly held a knife to the woman's face and forced her to perform oral sex, at which point she bit his penis

A man who allegedly raped a woman at knifepoint after attacking her has been arrested, police said.

Nickolos Samaroo, 21, of Queens, was allegedly inside an apartment on 101st Avenue in Jamaica around 3 a.m. on Nov. 9 when he punched and kicked a 39-year-old woman until he knocked her out, the NYPD said.

The woman allegedly woke up to Samaroo trying to remove her pants, police said. She managed to distract Samaroo and tried run into the bathroom to get away, but Samaroo allegedly dragged her into the bedroom and knocked her out again, according to police.

When the woman woke up for the second time, Samaroo allegedly held a knife to her face and forced her to perform oral sex on him, at which point the woman bit his penis, the NYPD said.

The woman managed to flee the apartment when Samaroo fell over, according to police.

She received treatment for slashes to her face and right leg at a nearby hospital, the NYPD said.

Samaroo faces charges including first-degree rape, second-degree assault, first-degree criminal sex act, sex abuse and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, police said.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available Wednesday.