NYC Hospital Investigating Possible Legionella Exposure: DOH - NBC New York
NYC Hospital Investigating Possible Legionella Exposure: DOH

The hospital in Park Slope has put water restrictions into place in an effort to "prevent additional cases," it noted

Published 6 minutes ago

Published 6 minutes ago

    AP
    This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows a large grouping of Legionella pneumophila bacteria (Legionnaires' disease).

    What to Know

    • The New York State Department of Health is investigating a possible legionella exposure at a Brooklyn hospital

    • The department is working with New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital to carry out the investigation, it said

    • The hospital in Park Slope has put water restrictions into place in an effort to “prevent additional cases," it noted

    The New York State Department of Health is investigating a possible legionella exposure at a Brooklyn hospital.

    The department “is working with New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital on an investigation of legionellosis potentially associated with the hospital,” it said in a statement.

    The hospital in Park Slope has put water restrictions into place in an effort to “prevent additional cases," it noted.

    “The department will continue to work with the hospital to ensure patient safety,” the statement added.

    Legionella can’t be spread person-to-person, the hospital noted.

    The department didn't immediately provide additional details. 

