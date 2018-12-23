NYC Hospital Investigating Possible Legionella Exposure: DOH

What to Know
The New York State Department of Health is investigating a possible legionella exposure at a Brooklyn hospital.
The department “is working with New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital on an investigation of legionellosis potentially associated with the hospital,” it said in a statement.
The hospital in Park Slope has put water restrictions into place in an effort to “prevent additional cases," it noted.
“The department will continue to work with the hospital to ensure patient safety,” the statement added.
Legionella can’t be spread person-to-person, the hospital noted.
The department didn't immediately provide additional details.