A woman was killed Thursday after she was accidentally run over by her 10-year-old daughter who was behind the wheel.

The Buffalo News reports a 48-year-old North Tonawanda mother died from her wounds after the freak accident where she was pinned under the car.

The woman got out of the car after getting stuck in the snow, telling her daughter to sit in the driver's seat, North Tonawanda Police Capt. Thomas E. Krantz told the News.

Sitting behind the wheel, the 10-year-old girl accidentally pushed on the accelerator, dragging her mother underneath the open car door, Buffalo News reports.

She was declared dead by the time medics arrived at the scene.

Police had not released the woman's name.