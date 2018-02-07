Dozens of Alleged NY Gang Members Arrested in Drug Bust

More than two dozen members of an alleged Bronx-based drug gang known as the Hooly gang are charged with selling heroin, crack cocaine, marijuana, and oxycodone in the Longwood section of the Bronx, law enforcement officials tell NBC New York.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol and Firearms and Explosives federal agents, as well as NYPD officers, began arresting the alleged gang members Wednesday morning on federal narcotics trafficking charges, the sources said.

Those taken into custody were processed in the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx and will appear in federal court in Manhattan Wednesday.

Details of the investigation are expected to be released by the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan Wednesday.



