Marc Santia reports. (Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018)

A father in Westchester County has pleaded guilty in the death of his son toddler son in 2018.

In a deal with the district attorney, Lloyd Scott agreed to plead guilty to manslaughter in the first degree. As part of the deal, Scott agreed to a 21-year sentence in state prison.

The Mount Vernon man was accused of murdering his 2-year-old son in a brutal beating before putting him to bed, then telling the child's mother the boy was sleeping as she got home from work.

Scott, who had previously pleaded not guilty to murder charges, was home alone with his toddler while the boy's mother was at work on April 16, 2018, prosecutors said.

At some point during the night, Scott beat the child and put him to bed — with the mother not knowing anything was wrong until she later checked on him and discovered he wasn't breathing, according to prosecutors.

Scott drove the mother and child to a hospital, where the boy was pronounced dead. An autopsy found the boy had suffered blunt force trauma to his body, prosecutors say.

Sentencing is scheduled for December 6.