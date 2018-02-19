NY-DC Hyperloop One Step Closer to Reality With Early DC Digging Permit - NBC New York
NY-DC Hyperloop One Step Closer to Reality With Early DC Digging Permit

Published at 2:38 PM EST on Feb 19, 2018

    29-Minute Ride from Washington to New York

    Billionaire inventor Elon Musk will build an underground tube to connect New York and DC in a shorter travel distance. Jummy Olabanji reports.

    (Published Thursday, July 20, 2017)

    What to Know

    • Washington officials have issued permits for early excavation work on a Hyperloop station, the Washington Post reported

    • Elon Musk's company told the paper the site could one day become a Hyperloop station

    • The technology could some day transport people from New York to Washington in 29 minutes

    The dream of a Hyperloop that could carry people from New York to Washington in 29 minutes is one step closer to reality.

    DC officials have granted Elon Musk's Boring Company a permit for preliminary excavation work at fenced-in parking lot in the city, the Washington Post reported

    The company told the Post that the location could one day house a station in a Hyperloop system connecting cities. 

    Musk set the Internet alight last July when he tweeted that his company had received what he called "verbal govt approval" to build a tunnel linking New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and DC. 

    We Dig It: Elon Musk Tweets Mysterious DC Tunnel

    Elon Musk, founder of Tesla, was in D.C. last week checking out a tunnel that runs beneath the city. Musk has said he is interested in investing in tunnels as a way to ease traffic in Los Angeles. News4's Jim Vance, of course, offered up a pun.

    (Published Thursday, July 20, 2017)

    In October Maryland officials threw their support behind the project, granting the entrepreneur's company a conditional permit for a 10-mile stretch of tunnel. 

    It's still unclear how long such a project would take, how much it would cost, what other approvals Musk would need or when a system could enter service.

    Passengers traveling via Hyperloop would board magnetically levitating pods moved by electric propulsion.

    For more on the Hyperloop from the Washington Post click here.

