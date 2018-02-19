Billionaire inventor Elon Musk will build an underground tube to connect New York and DC in a shorter travel distance. Jummy Olabanji reports.

What to Know Washington officials have issued permits for early excavation work on a Hyperloop station, the Washington Post reported

Elon Musk's company told the paper the site could one day become a Hyperloop station

The technology could some day transport people from New York to Washington in 29 minutes

The dream of a Hyperloop that could carry people from New York to Washington in 29 minutes is one step closer to reality.

DC officials have granted Elon Musk's Boring Company a permit for preliminary excavation work at fenced-in parking lot in the city, the Washington Post reported.

The company told the Post that the location could one day house a station in a Hyperloop system connecting cities.

Musk set the Internet alight last July when he tweeted that his company had received what he called "verbal govt approval" to build a tunnel linking New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and DC.

In October Maryland officials threw their support behind the project, granting the entrepreneur's company a conditional permit for a 10-mile stretch of tunnel.

It's still unclear how long such a project would take, how much it would cost, what other approvals Musk would need or when a system could enter service.

Passengers traveling via Hyperloop would board magnetically levitating pods moved by electric propulsion.

