The dream of a Hyperloop that could carry people from New York to Washington in 29 minutes is one step closer to reality.
DC officials have granted Elon Musk's Boring Company a permit for preliminary excavation work at fenced-in parking lot in the city, the Washington Post reported.
The company told the Post that the location could one day house a station in a Hyperloop system connecting cities.
Musk set the Internet alight last July when he tweeted that his company had received what he called "verbal govt approval" to build a tunnel linking New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and DC.
In October Maryland officials threw their support behind the project, granting the entrepreneur's company a conditional permit for a 10-mile stretch of tunnel.
It's still unclear how long such a project would take, how much it would cost, what other approvals Musk would need or when a system could enter service.
Passengers traveling via Hyperloop would board magnetically levitating pods moved by electric propulsion.
