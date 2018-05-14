The Coast Guard is investigating a collision between a massive loaded tankship and a commercial fishing ship off of Long Island Saturday evening.

The collision between the tankship Tofteviken and the fishing vessel Polaris happened about 30 miles southeast of Bridgehampton, New York, the Coast Guard said.

The Tofteviken was on its way to New York while the Polaris was heading back to Massachusetts after a night of fishing.

The 84-foot Polaris suffered damage to its bow and outrigger. There were seven crew members on the ship, but no one was reported injured, and it was able to return safely.

The Tofteviken suffered an approximate 30-foot gash along its hull, and will stay anchored at sea until the Coast Guard determines it's safe to head back to its port.

There were no injuries to the crew members aboard the tankship.

The Coast Guard marine inspectors are currently investigating the cause of the collision and determining the amount of damage to the Tofteviken.