The New York City Council voted Monday to suspend Council Member Andy King after years of harassment allegations against him.

In an overwhelming vote, 44-1, the Bronx councilman was issued the punishment over claims he harrassed his staff with improper and abusive comments, along with retaliating against staffers who cooperated with investigators.

The lone vote against the suspension was from King himself, while two other councilmembers abstained.

This marks the very first time in its history that the council has voted to suspend one of its own members.

King, whose district includes the Eastchester and Co-op City neighborhoods, went to court earlier Monday seeking a temporary restraining order to block a vote against him.

"It's a sad day," King said during a council meeting prior to the vote. "I'm a man who's very respectful — full of integrity."

Before the suspension vote, the council voted on a last-minute motion which would have expelled King. It failed to pass, 34-12.

The second vote, recommended by the council's ethics committee, did pass and approved a measure to suspend King for 30 days without pay, remove him from committees and appoint a monitor to oversee his office. King was also issued a $15,000 fine.

The punishment is effective immediately.

"I'm sickened by what they have endured because of Councilmember King's odious behavior. As for Councilmember King, I deplore his cowardice and disdain," said Council Speaker Corey Johnson.

King left the council chambers through a back door after the motion passed just before 4 p.m. Monday, avoiding reporters.

"The Committee substantiated claims against Council Member King with overwhelming evidence, including allegations that he intimidated and retaliated against staff who came forward with charges," the council's Ethics Committee said in a statement.