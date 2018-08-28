These Are the Laziest States in America, New Study Says

In general, Americans work an average of almost 1,800 hours per year, but not every state has the same level of work ethic. In a new study from personal-finance website WalletHub, metrics such as average workweek hours, employment rate and average leisure time per day were used to determine the hardest-working states in the country. While Alaska took the top spot as the hardest-working state, states in the tri-state area left a bit to be desired. Here are the 26 laziest states in reverse order, according to the study.